By Light Secures $82M VA My HealtheVet DevSecOps Contract

By Light Professional IT Services has received a five-year, $82 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue supporting the development and expansion of its electronic health portal for former military service members.

The company said Thursday its help under the My HealtheVet DevSecOps contract is aimed at ensuring that veterans have access to health care communications and are coordinated with caretakers and providers.

Using the secure eHealth portal, veterans will be able to check their personal health record and gain health information, assessments and electronic services via online.

MHV is planned for integration into VA.gov in addition to being complementary to current Veterans Health Administration clinical business practices.

“We are very proud of our ten years of supporting MHV eHealth delivery capabilities and look forward to further deliver new and innovative solutions that support VA’s Office of Connected Care ecosystem and improve the experience for Veterans and their care givers,” said Matt Bain, MHV Program director at By Light.