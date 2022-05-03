CACI’s Dark Web Analytics Tool to Equip Defense, Intell Customers With Cryptocurrency Data

CACI International has improved its cloud-based dark web analytics technology by partnering with several crypto analytics companies to provide analysts with additional access to cryptocurrency data and streamline investigations of crypto transactions.

The DarkBlue Intelligence Suite is an unclassified, software-as-a-service data and analytics technology developed by Bluestone Analytics that CACI acquired in 2021, CACI said Monday.

The CACI technology works by providing defense, intelligence and law enforcement customers with cryptocurrency data to enable them to track the movement of cryptocurrency funds and identify cybercriminals and other threat actors that use cryptocurrency and the dark web to perform illegal transactions.

“Our partnerships with leading crypto analytics firms provide analysts with insight into cryptocurrency usage within the ungoverned, anonymous spaces of the internet,” Meisha Lutsey, president of operations support and services at CACI.

“With the rising usage of cryptocurrencies, our intelligence tools must have the ability to investigate and analyze these types of transactions as well,” she added.