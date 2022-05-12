Carahsoft Brings Twilio Digital Engagement Platform to Public Sector via GSA Contract

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Twilio to deliver the latter company’s customer engagement technology to the public sector.

Through the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, Carahsoft and its reseller collaborators will offer Twilio’s integrated communications platform to federal, state and local government entities as well as educational institutions, the company said Thursday.

“Through this addition, Twilio and our reseller partners provide customers with efficient tools to control communication workflows and enhance the citizen experience,” shared Bethany Blackwell, the sales director leading the Twilio effort at Carahsoft.

Twilio creates programs that target and establish lines of communication with individuals through digital means. Government agencies are reportedly keen to adopt the technology in order to make contact with citizens who need to attain government services, want to have a deeper involvement in their communities and may be seeking to help construct a durable infrastructure.

Twilio will aid this process through scalable engagement options. Its products are seen as increasingly important due to the fact that even physical government-citizen transactions have digital components.

Debbie Wishart, vice president of North America public sector at Twilio, said the company’s offerings will assist public sector clientele in “moderniz[ing] how they serve citizens.”

In addition to the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, Twilio is marketable through a variety of Carahsoft contracts, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.

The new public sector push of Twilio by Carahsoft comes after a series of similar maneuvers by the information technology company in 2022. On Wednesday it was announced that it will offer government and education customers a cloud-based, artificial intelligence-powered system from Saasyan that will help with privacy in remote education environments.

In April, Carahsoft agreed to market a SecurityScorecard program that rates cybersecurity safety to the public sector.