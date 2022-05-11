Carahsoft to Distribute Saasyan’s AI-Powered Student Safety Tool to Public Sector Customers

Carahsoft Technology has signed an agreement to market to its public sector customers a cloud-based, artificial intelligence-powered system designed by Saasyan to secure the remote learning environment for K-12 students.

Saasyan’s Assure technology is now available through Carahsoft’s reselling partners and OMNIA Partners, the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and the National Association of State Procurement Officials contract vehicles, the distributor said Tuesday.

The online student safety platform incorporates collaboration tools, identity management software, next-generation firewalls and learning management capabilities into a single cloud-based system.

According to Saasyan, the software uses AI to automate reporting of behavioral changes in students to enable teachers and administrators to protect them from potential cyberbullying and self-harm while improving classroom productivity and enhancing learning outcomes.

“With the addition of Saasyan to our offerings, we are now able to provide online student safety solutions for K-12 schools that easily integrate with leading cybersecurity solutions such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Zscaler,” said Richard Maigue, sales director leading the Saasyan team at Carahsoft.