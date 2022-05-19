Carahsoft to Offer Nearmap’s Aerial Imagery, Geospatial Data to Government Customers

Carahsoft Technology will bring Nearmap’s geospatial data, aerial imagery and location intelligence services to public sector customers through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

The partnership with Carahsoft will enable Nearmap to streamline the delivery of geospatial content and related services and tools to federal, state and local government agencies in support of military and civil asset management, national security, environmental studies and disaster response and recovery missions, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Carahsoft will offer Nearmap services through OMNIA Partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts.

“Nearmap’s offerings allow agencies to streamline workflows, make better informed decisions through reliable intelligence and strengthen their digital transformation strategy,” said Lacey Wean, director for geospatial solutions at Carahsoft.

Tony Agresta, executive vice president and general manager of North America at Nearmap, said the company’s track record with the FBI, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Army National Guard and other agencies prompted Nearmap to pursue the contracts that Carahsoft holds.

Agresta added the partnership with Carahsoft will enable Nearmap to provide location data and aerial imagery that agencies use to facilitate the delivery of critical services to citizens.