Citrix Receives FedRAMP Board Approval for Digital Workspace Platform

Citrix has been certified under the federal government’s cloud computing program to offer digital workspace software products designed to help agencies manage virtual desktops and information technology applications.

The company said Monday its Cloud Government and Desktop as a Service offerings received Moderate Status from the FedRAMP Program Management Office and Joint Authorization Board.

Government customers can deploy and manage workloads from a web-based console with the company’s cloud platform.

Citrix also designed its digital workspace offering to help users protect data and apps through a zero trust security approach.

The company received approval from FedRAMP JAB after completion of a comprehensive assessment process.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

