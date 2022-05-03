Collins Aerospace Books Navy Low-Rate Production Order for Air Combat Training System

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, will deliver open architecture air combat training equipment to the U.S. Navy as part of the second low-rate production order worth $24 million.

The recent award for Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II provides for airborne and ground subsystems as well as fielding requirement support at Navy training ranges, Collins Aerospace said Monday.

TCTS II is designed to simulate air combat situations for fourth and fith generation U.S. aircraft using Live Virtual Constructive technology. It is developed by Collins Aerospace and Leonardo DRS.

“This type of technology enables warfighters and coalition partners to further perfect joint tactics against peer adversaries,” said Heather Robertson, vice president and general manager of integrated solutions for Collins Aerospace.

The initial operational capability for the system is slated to wrap up later this year while a full-rate production is expected by early 2023.