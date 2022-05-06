CTC Leadership Fosters Collaboration With Employees, Clients; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp., said his leadership team relies on subject matter experts and technical and support professionals to help the research and development organization’s government clients address system requirements.

Sheehan and other senior executives at CTC maintain regular collaboration with both staff members and customers to bring innovation ideas from the lab to the production and commercialization phases, the nonprofit company said Monday.

CTC also works closely with its Enterprise Ventures Corp. affiliate in technology transition efforts and one example of that is a data protection transfer system called the Advanced Guard for Information Security.

The company originally developed the software for an intelligence agency, according to Sheehan, and that customer’s interest to share the cybersecurity platform with other government entities promoted EVC to release AGIS.

Sheehan also pointed to CTC’s matrix-based structure as key to promote a lateral flow of knowledge among personnel and to accelerate the decision-making process.

“When we develop solutions, we’ll pull in advanced materials scientists, we’ll pull in energy resiliency subject matter experts, we’ll pull in IT specialists who can help in all the aspects of the solution,” he said.

“We’re able to do that pretty quickly and in a robust way … which allows for rapid decision-making and agility.”