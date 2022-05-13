in Contract Awards, News

Cubic Books $91M Air Force Contract for Training System Security Update

A Cubic business has received a potential $90.6 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force to conduct security update efforts in support of the P5 Combat Training System used by the service branch and U.S. allies.

Cubic Defense Applications will work to enable Type 1 encryption and equip the P5CTS with a National Security Agency-certified control interface to secure information between security domains, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The company will perform P5CTS security update at its San Diego, California location through May 31, 2028. Ten percent of contract work is for Qatar and other customers under the Foreign Military Sales program.

USAF is obligating $8.9 million in operations and maintenance funds in operations and maintenance funds at the time of the first task order award.

Written by Christine Thropp

