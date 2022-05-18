DARPA Unveils Broad Agency Announcement for Tactical-Grade Clock Development

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has released a broad agency announcement seeking proposals on the development of ultra-small, low-power clocks envisioned to maintain microsecond precision for a week.

The H6 program aims to create a low size, weight and power platform that works to provide precise global positioning system timing updates in a GPS-denied environment, DARPA said Tuesday.

The program will be divided into three phases that will run for a total of five years. Program participants will conduct research on both clock dependence on temperature and SWaP reduction during phase 1 and address the effects of temperature changes on clock aging in the next segment.

The final phase of the project will center on demonstrating a fully integrated tactical-grade clock and preparing the delivery of five clocks to DARPA.

Responses to the BAA are due Aug. 8 and work is expected to start in January 2023.