Q&A: Dave Dacquino on Serco’s North American Business, B2G Platform for Government Clients

Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco Group‘s Americas division, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that Serco Inc. built up its design, modernization and sustainment capabilities through acquisitions to create a comprehensive offering for government customers.

“The core of our growth strategy is to be a trusted partner for our government clients. It requires a total focus on supporting our clients’ missions. We do not sell any product or proprietary software. And we are not trying to rack up as many consulting hours as possible. That is a clear distinction from many of our competitors,” Dacquino told GovCon Wire.

The two-time Wash100 inductee noted that Herndon, Virginia-based Serco Inc. acts as a guide for customers with digital transformation goals and applies a business-to-government model to help clients address requirements.

“Our mindset is that we are spending taxpayer dollars, and it’s all about transforming and reimaging the government to be more efficient and responsive. That’s our mission at Serco.”

