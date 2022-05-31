David Ehrlich Joins CollabraLink as Growth Solutions VP

David Ehrlich, who formerly managed digital platforms at Accenture‘s federal subsidiary, has been appointed vice president of growth solutions at McLean-Virginia-based information technology company CollabraLink.

“As the federal government is on the cusp of a major digital transformation, CollabraLink has an opportunity to be an impactful partner and changemaker. I am excited to be a part of this exciting evolution,” Ehrlich said in a statement released Thursday.

In his prior role, Ehrlich oversaw digital platform growth and strategy for Accenture Federal Services accounts in the defense and homeland security markets.

He previously served as director of the digital practice at cloud services provider Phase One Consulting Group, which became part of AFS in 2017.