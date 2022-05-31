in Executive Moves, News

David Ehrlich Joins CollabraLink as Growth Solutions VP

David Ehrlich Joins CollabraLink as Growth Solutions VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

David Ehrlich, who formerly managed digital platforms at Accenture‘s federal subsidiary, has been appointed vice president of growth solutions at McLean-Virginia-based information technology company CollabraLink.

“As the federal government is on the cusp of a major digital transformation, CollabraLink has an opportunity to be an impactful partner and changemaker. I am excited to be a part of this exciting evolution,” Ehrlich said in a statement released Thursday.

In his prior role, Ehrlich oversaw digital platform growth and strategy for Accenture Federal Services accounts in the defense and homeland security markets.

He previously served as director of the digital practice at cloud services provider Phase One Consulting Group, which became part of AFS in 2017.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Accenture Federal ServicescollabralinkDavid Ehrlichexecutive moveGovconITPhase One Consulting Group

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

GovCon Expert Post: Army Veteran William Boykin on Federal Thrift Savings Plan's New Investment Window - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Expert Post: Army Veteran William Boykin on Federal Thrift Savings Plan’s New Investment Window
Boeing Awarded $77M to Extend USSF Space Surveillance System Sustainment Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing Awarded $77M to Extend USSF Space Surveillance System Sustainment Services