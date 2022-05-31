DHA Awards $52M Bridge Contract to Peraton for Global Service Center Support

Peraton has received a $51.8 million bridge contract from the Defense Health Agency to continue managing its Global Service Center while optimizing the performance of its infrastructure over a one-year period.

The sole-source, firm-fixed-price contract will provide for non-personal services in support of the Defense Health Agency Global Service Center until May 14, 2023, to ensure a smooth transition under the Enterprise Information Technology Services blanket purchase agreement, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The center employs the Information Technology Infrastructure Library Version 3 framework for tackling organizational changes, incidents and other issues, and for supporting cybersecurity, knowledge management and other functions.

The contractor will perform work in San Antonio, Texas, with DHA Professional Services Contracting Division serving as the contracting activity.