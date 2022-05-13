in News, Technology

Navy Pushes DLT Software Support Contract Ceiling to $449M

Navy Pushes DLT Software Support Contract Ceiling to $449M - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Public sector technology distributor DLT has been awarded a $70 million modification to its five-year, $379.3 million software support contract with the Department of the Navy.

DLT, a subsidiary of Tech Data, will continue to help DON obtain licenses and technical assistance for Oracle products, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The contract’s ordering period is scheduled to end by May 2023 and the original award has no option periods, DOD noted.

Herndon, Virginia-based DLT received the modification less than three months after DON awarded the government technology reseller a five-year, $167.5 million contract to manage an enterprise procurement platform for Red Hat open source software products and hybrid cloud services.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

contract awardsDepartment of the NavyDLT SolutionsGovconOracleRed HatTech Data

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Executive Spotlight: Lance Spencer, Client Executive Vice President of Defense for AT&T - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Lance Spencer, Client Executive Vice President of Defense for AT&T
Raytheon Announces Investment in Hypersonic Aircraft Startup Hermeus; Daniel Ateya Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Announces Investment in Hypersonic Aircraft Startup Hermeus; Daniel Ateya Quoted