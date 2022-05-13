Navy Pushes DLT Software Support Contract Ceiling to $449M

Public sector technology distributor DLT has been awarded a $70 million modification to its five-year, $379.3 million software support contract with the Department of the Navy.

DLT, a subsidiary of Tech Data, will continue to help DON obtain licenses and technical assistance for Oracle products, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The contract’s ordering period is scheduled to end by May 2023 and the original award has no option periods, DOD noted.

Herndon, Virginia-based DLT received the modification less than three months after DON awarded the government technology reseller a five-year, $167.5 million contract to manage an enterprise procurement platform for Red Hat open source software products and hybrid cloud services.