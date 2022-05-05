DOD, LIFT Announce Selection of Raytheon for Hypersonics Challenge Project

The Department of Defense and its Detroit-based manufacturing innovation institute LIFT have awarded a Hypersonics Challenge project to Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon will study how modeling and simulation could help accelerate the development of high-temperature materials for hypersonic systems, LIFT said Wednesday.

Andreas Roelofs, vice president of research at Raytheon and director of the Raytheon Technologies Research Center, said the company has been helping advance hypersonic capabilities in the past 10 years and building up its expertise in advanced manufacturing, structural mechanics and high-temperature materials.

“Now we’re combining all these areas with machine learning to create fast and efficient ways of developing materials to build the next generation of hypersonic vehicles,” Roelofs added.

The company will come up with models to help predict the thermomechanical properties of carbon/carbon composite materials.

DOD and LIFT launched the Hypersonics Challenge in 2021 and select projects based on technology readiness level and manufacturing readiness level; funding requirements; LIFT member engagement; and technological merit.

Lockheed Martin and ATC Materials were also awarded Hypersonics Challenge projects.