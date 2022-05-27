DOD, NTIA Name 5 Finalists of 5G Challenge for RAN Subsystem Interoperability

Five companies have won in the preliminary event of the 5G Challenge hosted by the Department of Defense and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences.

The initial stage of the multi-level prize competition was focused on Radio Access Network subsystem interoperability, DOD said Wednesday.

Radisys Corp., Signal System Management, Capgemini Engineering, Mavenir Systems and Fujitsu Network Communications will move to the finals of the 5G Challenge and develop hardware or software for network subsystems. At least two of the said finalists qualified for Distributed Unit, Centralized Unit and Radio Unit categories.

With $3 million in total prizes, the contest is aimed at advancing 5G adoption to drive the creation of an open network ecosystem. CableLabs supports the initiative by serving as its host lab for interoperability testing.