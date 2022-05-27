in News

DOD, NTIA Name 5 Finalists of 5G Challenge for RAN Subsystem Interoperability

DOD, NTIA Name 5 Finalists of 5G Challenge for RAN Subsystem Interoperability - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Five companies have won in the preliminary event of the 5G Challenge hosted by the Department of Defense and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences.

The initial stage of the multi-level prize competition was focused on Radio Access Network subsystem interoperability, DOD said Wednesday.

Radisys Corp., Signal System Management, Capgemini Engineering, Mavenir Systems and Fujitsu Network Communications will move to the finals of the 5G Challenge and develop hardware or software for network subsystems. At least two of the said finalists qualified for Distributed Unit, Centralized Unit and Radio Unit categories.

With $3 million in total prizes, the contest is aimed at advancing 5G adoption to drive the creation of an open network ecosystem. CableLabs supports the initiative by serving as its host lab for interoperability testing.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

5G5G ChallengeCableLabsCapgemini EngineeringDefense Departmentemerging technologyGovconInstitute for Telecommunication SciencesNational Telecommunications and Information AdministrationRAN

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

AWS, Lawrence Livermore National Lab Form Supercomputer Cloud Tech Partnership - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS, Lawrence Livermore National Lab Form Supercomputer Cloud Tech Partnership