DOE Backs 6 R&D Projects for Clean Hydrogen Technologies

Six research and development projects will receive $24.9 million in combined funding from the Department of Energy to support U.S. clean energy goals through technology development for hydrogen production.

DOE said Thursday the initiatives will focus on advancing clean hydrogen tech for turbines to enable electricity generation and help lessen carbon emissions.

General Electric’s research arm will receive approximately $7 million to look into hydrogen-fueled turbine component operation in an effort aimed at enhancing gas turbine efficiency. Another GE project with nearly $6 million in funding will focus on developing and testing turbine components with natural gas-hydrogen fuel mixtures to potentially address combustion challenges.

Two projects will be led by Raytheon Technologies’ research center while the remaining two will be conducted by 8 Rivers Capital and Gas Technology Institute.

“The public-private partnerships announced today are paving the way for more domestic clean hydrogen production and use to support the President’s plans to combat climate change, accelerate clean energy use, and create good-paying clean energy jobs for Americans,” said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of DOE.