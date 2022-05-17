in Contract Awards, News

Elbit Systems Books USMC Order for Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles

Elbit Systems’ U.S. subsidiary has secured a $49 million delivery order to supply additional helmet-mounted night vision systems to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Elbit Systems of America will deliver Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles to the Marines to help boost their situational awareness and performance during night operations, the company said Monday.

The goggles include an enhanced power supply and a pair of white phosphor image intensifier tubes designed to enhance visual clarity and depth perception in night settings.

The order was awarded under a $249 million indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract Elbit Systems secured in 2019. The company also booked a $41 million delivery order in April 2021 to provide SBNVG and various spare parts to the Marine Corps.

The service awarded the initial contract to L3Harris Technologies’ nigh vision business, which Elbit Systems acquired in 2019 for approximately $350 million in cash.

