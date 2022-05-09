Q&A: AJ Jarnagin on EXPANSIA’s Tech Deployment Support to Agencies

EXPANSIA CEO Adam “AJ” Jarnagin recently participated in an Executive Spotlight interview for an in-depth conversation about the formation of his company as well as its mission to accelerate the deployment of technology and process to execute a consultative project for government clients.

“I launched EXPANSIA, with my wife Tynel, in 2014 to develop a portfolio of practices and approaches to adopt new methodologies to increase capability delivery speed, enterprise organizational governance models and principles,” Jarnagin told GovCon Wire.

He also gave an overview of the company’s AGORA Digital Marketplace for Advanced Manufacturing program with the U.S. Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office.

“The federal government is improving in its trust regarding the value of what 3D printing can do for their supply chains, AGORA will be that initial marketplace to bring together all the parts and supplier information that comprises these systems of systems.”