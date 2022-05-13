in News

Q&A: Phil Fuster on Proofpoint’s Expansion Efforts & Cybersecurity Platform for Federal Agencies

Phil Fuster, vice president of federal sales at Proofpoint, recently participated in an Executive Spotlight interview to discuss the company’s growth initiatives in the government space, as well as its people-centric security risk management approach from a federal perspective.

“Proofpoint has doubled the size of our federal team to expand our federal footprint into new customer missions using a broader set of products. We have had a moderate FedRamp posture on several components of our platform with a current roadmap to FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5,” Fuster told ExecutiveGov.

He said the company implemented a cybersecurity framework six years ago with the goal of helping the right people get threat intelligence into their hands at the right time.

“Our Nexus People Risk Explorer reports back in detail on which of your people introduce the most risk into your agency. Proofpoint measures different vectors with each having a lot of different components inside of them. The first is user behavior, then we get deeper into the attack footprint of a user and his/her privileges.”

