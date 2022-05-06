Q&A: Mike Bosco on Sev1Tech’s Army Business, Geocent Purchase

Mike Bosco, senior vice president of Sev1Tech’s army mission solutions business, shared in a recent Executive Spotlight interview his perspective on the company’s competitive advantage from a process and a capability perspective.

“We’re no longer that mid-tier small business. Sev1Tech is now competing on the large contractual landscape. We’ve moved up in weight class and we’re working to take on all these capabilities and maintain our momentum and size as well as take some big swings at larger programs within the federal landscape,” Bosco told ExecutiveGov.

The retired Army sergeant major also discussed the integration of information technology provider Geocent into the Sev1Tech organization. (Read our sister site GovCon Wire’s coverage of the acquisition here.)

“They added amazing DevSecOps, software development, and science and engineering capabilities, as well as data analytics tools to our portfolio,” said Bosco.

He also offers his views on technological drivers in the Army.

“Service members we are supporting today are users of technology in their everyday lives. They’re growing up and learning to use all this new technology and expect the best to provide the advantage and win on the next generation battlefield.”

