Former Charon Technologies President Scott Aken Named Axellio CEO

Scott Aken, formerly president of CACI International subsidiary Charon Technologies, was named CEO of Axellio, taking over Bill Miller, who will keep his chairmanship of the cybersecurity company’s board.

Axellio said Monday Aken has decades-long experience in cybersecurity including a nine-year stint at Charon Technologies, where he drove its portfolio expansion with the addition of 20 security technology products.

His career also includes time focusing on cyber efforts at Science Applications International Corp. and the former L-3 Communications. In addition, Aken was a special agent with the FBI and a former member of the bureau’s Cyber Action Team.

“Scott’s deep experience in cybersecurity and the federal government market is a perfect fit for the company, and will undoubtedly help us to accelerate our growth,” said Miller.