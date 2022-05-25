Former Congressman Jim Moran Joins Advisory Board of Castellum

Jim Moran, formerly congressman of Virginia, was appointed to the advisory board of Castellum, where he will work with other business executives and senior cybersecurity or information technology professionals to support company growth.

Castellum said Tuesday Moran pushed for technology and defense advocacies during his over two decades of congressional service in addition to becoming part of the Defense Appropriations Committee.

“Jim brings a great network of contacts in and out of the government which will be helpful in expanding Castellum’s footprint as the company continues to grow,” commented Mark Fuller, president and CEO of Castellum.

Moran noted Castellum’s growth in the last three years and said he will collaborate with company leaders and advisers to sustain that momentum.

Castellum offers technology services and products in support of its customers’ cybersecurity, IT, information and electronic warfare, engineering and software development efforts.