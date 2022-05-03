in Executive Moves, News

Former DLT Exec Chris Wilkinson Joins Four Inc. as Platform Sales SVP

Chris Wilkinson, former president of DLT Solutions, has been named senior vice president of platform sales at public sector information technology reseller Four Inc.

He will be responsible for growing Four’s contract resale programs and value-added partnerships in the government IT market, the company said Monday.

Wilkinson served as president of DLT Solutions, a provider of IT products and professional support services to the public sector, over the past two years.

AT DLT, he led the company’s growth strategy following its acquisition by Tech Data in 2019 and integration into TD Synnex in 2021.

Herndon, Virginia-based Four maintains an ecosystem of technology providers and partners that serve federal customers.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

