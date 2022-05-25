in Executive Moves, News

Former Itron VP Balaji Tamirisa Named Dedrone CTO

Balaji Tamirisa, formerly vice president of research and development at Itron, has joined Dedrone as chief technology officer, responsible for supervising continued tech portfolio expansion and ensuring that the company maintains its position in the airspace security market.

He brings to his new role at Dedrone more than 20 years of experience in engineering, program management and telecommunications, the company said Tuesday.

Tamirisa’s over two-decade career includes time serving as director of software engineering at Synaptics, director of wireless access division at Freescale Semiconductor and principal architect at Coherent Logix.

Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone, said the new CTO has deep knowledge in full-stack software, baseband radio frequency platforms and sensor meters that could be applied to address drone detection and mitigation challenges.

Dedrone also announced the appointment of Daniel Anixt as general counsel. He will build on his almost 20 years of experience in providing legal counsel and issue management support. Anixt previously worked as Associate General Counsel and then Deputy General Counsel for China Telecom Americas.

