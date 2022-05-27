GDIT Awarded DEOS Cloud Support Task Order; Leigh Palmer Quoted

General Dynamics’ information technology business will provide cloud and on-premises support services for a suite of Microsoft Office 365 products to support the U.S. Marine Corps in contested battlefield networks under a task order awarded through the Defense Enterprise Office Solution blanket purchase agreement.

General Dynamics Information Technology said Thursday it will also team up with Microsoft to investigate scenarios, test capabilities and offer recommendations to mission partners deployed in a denied, disconnected, intermittent and limited bandwidth environment.

DEOS seeks to integrate content management, email, office productivity, chat, web conferencing and audio and video tools to deliver collaboration capabilities to soldiers at the tactical edge.

Leigh Palmer, senior vice president for defense division at GDIT, said the company is looking forward to working with the Department of Defense and Defense Information Systems Agency in supporting tactical-edge environments across defense agencies.

“This new work will provide and test powerful collaboration capabilities for the warfighter while driving efficiencies. It will also provide critical input to the DOD DDIL working group as they continue to focus on finding solutions for seamless operations in such environments,” added Palmer.

In October 2020, the General Services Administration and DOD re-awarded the DEOS blanket purchase agreement to CSRA, which General Dynamics acquired in 2018 and integrated with its IT business.