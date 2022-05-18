GDMS Awarded NSA Ethernet Encryptor Development Contract; Brian Morrison Quoted

General Dynamics’ mission systems business will design, build and test an ethernet encryptor under a National Security Agency contract.

The company said Tuesday it will deliver under the NSA contract its TACLANE E-Series Adaptable Security Platform that could help organizations protect classified cloud environments and data centers.

TACLANE E-Series ASP is an Ethernet Data Encryption Cryptographic Interoperability Specification-compliant platform and could provide an aggregate throughput of up to 400 Gigabits per second when equipped with two TACLANE-ES400 cryptographic modules, General Dynamics said Monday.

TACLANE ASP comes with a modular architecture to facilitate the integration of new capabilities and is supported, along with the ES400 Crypto Module, by the GEM One Encryptor Manager, which helps eliminate downtime by rapidly assessing network health.

Brian Morrison, vice president and general manager of the cyber systems line of business at General Dynamics Mission Systems, said the company is continuing to advance its portfolio of encryption platforms to address customers’ data security and processing requirements with the development of TACLANE E-Series ASP and TACLANE-ES400 cryptographic modules.

Morrison added the contract award validates the GDMS’ modular approach aligned with NSA’s Crypto as IT vision.