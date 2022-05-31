General Atomics Gets Navy Submarine Propulsor Bearing Design Manufacturing Assessment Task Order

General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business will perform a manufacturing assessment of submarine propulsor bearing designs under a U.S. Navy task order.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division awarded the task order to General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems under the Propulsor Demonstration Hardware indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the company said Friday.

“Manufacturing feasibility evaluations such as this are crucial steps in determining whether a new concept design will deliver greater performance, improved manufacturability, and better lifecycle maintainability when compared to existing propulsor and component designs,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS.

“We look forward to working with NSWCCD to review the various design selections, perform a detailed assessment of each design’s approach to the requirements, and provide a ranking to help NSWCCD determine the next step toward manufacturing demonstration prototypes,” Forney added.

Under the task order, GA-EMS will carry out a comparative analysis of propulsor bearing designs and provide concept demonstration recommendations, meet scheduling requirements and perform assembly, materials sourcing, testing and cost analysis.

NSWCCD supports the Navy and its future requirements by overseeing research and development work, testing, design and delivery of submarine components and propulsors.