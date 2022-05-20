Q&A: George Franz on Defense Mission Support Focus at Accenture’s Federal Arm

George Franz, a managing director and defense cybersecurity lead at Accenture Federal Services, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview the business applies an outcome-based innovation approach to help the Department of Defense address digital transformation goals.

“There’s great synergy between AFS and DoD as we support all aspects of campaigning from developing strategies and policies to delivering cutting-edge tools on the operator edge of the fight. AFS enables our clients to gain a real advantage against the full range of competitors and potential threats,” Franz told GovCon Wire.

The retired Army major general said Accenture employs a talent pool of military veterans who have a deep understanding of defense missions and discussed the capabilities it acquired through the August 2021 acquisition of Novetta.

“Novetta, which is now our National Security portfolio, has brought a full spectrum of cyber tools and capabilities. It’s enabled us to better support the DoD mission and to provide support, engagement, and operationally focused tools.”

