in News

Q&A: George Franz on Defense Mission Support Focus at Accenture’s Federal Arm

Q&A: George Franz on Defense Mission Support Focus at Accenture's Federal Arm - top government contractors - best government contracting event

George Franz, a managing director and defense cybersecurity lead at Accenture Federal Services, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview the business applies an outcome-based innovation approach to help the Department of Defense address digital transformation goals.

“There’s great synergy between AFS and DoD as we support all aspects of campaigning from developing strategies and policies to delivering cutting-edge tools on the operator edge of the fight. AFS enables our clients to gain a real advantage against the full range of competitors and potential threats,” Franz told GovCon Wire.

The retired Army major general said Accenture employs a talent pool of military veterans who have a deep understanding of defense missions and discussed the capabilities it acquired through the August 2021 acquisition of Novetta.

“Novetta, which is now our National Security portfolio, has brought a full spectrum of cyber tools and capabilities. It’s enabled us to better support the DoD mission and to provide support, engagement, and operationally focused tools.”

Read the full Q&A with George Franz on GovConWire, sister site of ExecutiveBiz.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Accenture Federal ServicesExecutive SpotlightGeorge FranzGovCon WireinterviewNovetta

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Amentum Receives Navy Contract Extension for Aircraft Fleet Maintenance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Amentum Receives Navy Contract Extension for Aircraft Fleet Maintenance
HighPoint to Support FCC Under Application Development Services IDIQ - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HighPoint to Support FCC Under Application Development Services IDIQ