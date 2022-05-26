in News, Technology

GitLab Launches Major DevOps Platform Iteration; Bob Stevens Comments

GitLab Launches Major DevOps Platform Iteration; Bob Stevens Comments

GitLab has expanded its comprehensive DevOps platform with the release of a major iteration designed to support users’ development and collaboration on business-critical code for secure software delivery.

GitLab 15, starting with the 15.0 first release version, works to modernize the capabilities of The One DevOps Platform and is planned to enhance a user-customer’s continuous security and compliance, visibility and observability as well as enterprise agile planning through future releases, the company said Monday.

Workflow automation and data science workload support are also some of the upcoming key features of the platform.

“With the release of GitLab 15, we are providing government agencies and contractors, increased ability to implement and automate compliance to align with emerging guidance as a result of Executive Order 14028 ‘Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity’,” Bob Stevens, assistant vice president of public sector at GitLab told Executive Biz.

He added that the One DevOps Platform with its new compliance enhancements could be used by agencies looking to simplify supply chain security.

Bob StevensCybersecurityDevOpsgitlabGitLab 15Govconsoftware developmentThe One DevOps Platform

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

