Golden Key Group Holds Spot on $370M DIA HR Support Contract Vehicle

Professional services firm Golden Key Group has secured a position on a potential eight-year, $370 million contract to provide human resources support services for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

GKG said Tuesday it will offer talent management, workforce analytics, policy and programs, records management and hiring and staffing support to DIA’s HR operations and services office under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

DIA received 11 offers for the procurement vehicle through a competitive acquisition process and selected six vendors as awardees.

The contract has a base term of five years and three option years. DIA expects the performance period to kick off on June 30.

“For twenty years, GKG has partnered with the government to support every facet of the federal employee lifecycle,” said Gretchen McCracken, CEO and managing partner of GKG.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide additional manpower and services that will help the DIA’s incredibly skilled team remain prepared to execute its mission,” added McCracken.

GKG has provided HR, human capital management and training support to federal agencies, including the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Agency for International Development. In June 2021, the company unveiled a shared services center in Landover, Maryland, to further support federal HR operations.