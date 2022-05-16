Google Proposes Zero Trust Cybersecurity Approach in Cloud for Government Agencies

Two Google Cloud executives described how the company’s cybersecurity framework can help agencies adopt zero trust principles to ensure the protection of cloud-based data assets and applications.

Jeanette Manfra and Dan Prieto wrote in a joint blog post published Friday the BeyondCorp Enterprise platform offers an integrated approach for government organizations to defend against security threats and protect information in real time.

They said the platform allows Chrome browser users to manage software-as-a-service applications and other applications hosted in the cloud through a central control system.

BeyondCorp Enterprise is designed to support a multifactor authentication process with an anti-phishing method and help organizations create context-aware security permissions.

Platform customers can also use Chrome’s endpoint verification program to check the security posture of information within their organizations such as those that have bring-your-own-device policies for employees, Manfra and Prieto noted.

They added that Google Cloud’s zero trust cybersecurity offering includes a protected profile feature intended to help administrators manage access to data in unmanaged devices and monitor activity that poses a security risk.

In March, the company released a white paper on how British public and private sector organizations can apply Google Cloud products and services to comply with zero trust principles established by the U.K.’s national cybersecurity center.

Manfra serves as senior director of global risk and compliance at Google Cloud while Prieto is the head of security strategy for the global public sector.