Gregg Leone Promoted to VMD Chief Growth Officer

Gregg Leone, formerly executive vice president of business development at federal information technology services provider VMD, has been elevated to the newly created position of chief growth officer.

He will directly report to VMD CEO Deepti Malhotra as he oversees strategic planning, business development, sales and marketing, proposals and strategic partnerships, the company said Monday.

“Since joining VMD five years ago, Gregg has been instrumental in our growth helping us go from a small to a mid-sized contractor while also deepening our customer and partner relationships and helping us to attract top talent,” said Malhotra.

Leone brings to the role over two decades of experience in government IT contracting. As EVP of business development, he led corporate strategy and development, major capture strategy and corporate communications and marketing initiatives.

Prior to VMD, he worked at CACI International as a vice president with oversight of the federal and civilian IT business.

VMD offers IT and homeland defense support services to the U.S. federal government with expertise across Agile engineering, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Written by Jane Edwards

