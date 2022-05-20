HighPoint to Support FCC Under Application Development Services IDIQ

HighPoint will provide software and application development support for the Federal Communications Commission under a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The IDIQ contract also includes the delivery of project and program management services, extreme programming and documentation support to the FCC’s office of the chief information officer, HighPoint said Thursday.

The company will help the FCC and its CIO office migrate existing platforms and services to a cloud environment, develop new information technology systems and services and improve existing IT services.

“We stand ready to begin serving the FCC in their efforts to modernize systems, improving stakeholder experience,” said HighPoint CEO Ben Lanius.