HII to Pursue Navy Training System Support Task Orders

HII has won the right to compete for task orders to support U.S. Navy training systems under two multiple-award contract vehicles worth potentially $341 million combined.

The company said Monday it can vie for work to help the service branch develop, engineer, update, test, integrate, secure and maintain threat systems intended for tactical and electronic warfare training.

Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake awarded the spots to the company on a five-year, $249 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and a separate five-year, $92 million IDIQ contract.

Glenn Goodman, president of live, virtual and constructive solutions business group within HII’s mission technologies division, said the company has supported the Navy’s training requirements over the past two decades through software, modeling and simulation and networking services.

Through its acquisition of Alion Science and Technology, HII inherited a five-year, $896 million task order to develop an integrated environment that combines live, virtual and constructive training systems for the Navy.