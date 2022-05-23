in News, Technology

HP Federal’s Todd Gustafson on Tech Considerations to Support Federal Workforce in Hybrid Work Model

HP Federal's Todd Gustafson on Tech Considerations to Support Federal Workforce in Hybrid Work Model - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Todd Gustafson, president of HP‘s federal arm, said there are three things federal agencies should consider as they develop their information technology investment strategy to support government employees in a hybrid work environment during the post-pandemic era and one of those is looking at the workforce.

“First is just talk about personas. Who is your workforce? What does that workforce look like? And what are the job responsibilities? And so your devices and the technology you implement is going to vary depending upon the knowledge worker and what they’re expected to do?,” Gustafson said in an interview published Friday on  Federal News Network.

Another factor is identifying the requirements of employees and mobility of the workforce.

The third consideration Gustafson said agencies should take is acknowledging security as a multisecurity element.

“We think about cyber. No longer is it about putting a fence around your environment but recognizing that that fence has to be penetrable because you want email, you want video, you want internet usage,” Gustafson said. “And how might you adopt technologies like micro virtualization, etc., that helps protect your environment in a way that makes it less susceptible to bad actors?”

He discussed the role of technology in attracting new personnel and HP’s move to acquire audio and video collaboration tech provider Poly.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Cybersecurityfederal workforceGovconHP Federalhybrid workIT investment strategymobilityPolytechnology supporttodd gustafson

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

USAF Taps KBR to Strengthen Software Security Under DOD Task Order; Byron Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
USAF Taps KBR to Strengthen Software Security Under DOD Task Order; Byron Bright Quoted
Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Reaches International Space Station - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing’s Starliner Spacecraft Reaches International Space Station