Army Selects Hypori Platform for Mobile Security Pilot; Jared Shepard Quoted

Hypori will help the U.S. Army implement a cloud-based device security management tool for evaluation in a bring-your-own-device program.

The Army intends to assess whether the Hypori Halo platform can meet BYOD requirements for Army personnel, including National Guard and Reserve members, through the phase 3 pre-production pilot initiative, the company said Wednesday.

Jared Shepard, president and CEO of Hypori, said the technology works to prevent data at rest or in transit and maintains privacy in devices.

Hypori Halo completed security and functional tests by the Department of Defense and the Army will test the product as a platform-as-a-service capability.

The service branch may transition the platform to a software-as-a-service offering once the pilot is completed, Hypori added.