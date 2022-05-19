ICF Lands Multiple Contracts for Climate Advisory Services

ICF was awarded several contracts and options to provide U.S. state and local government agencies as well as industry customers with advisory services for their climate resilience and decarbonization work.

The consulting firm said Wednesday it will support public sector and commercial clients in creating climate action plans, enhancing transportation infrastructures and enabling extreme weather resiliency in energy systems.

In addition, ICF was tasked to help gauge and cut greenhouse gas emissions as well as promote clean energy and alternative transportation fuels as part of decarbonization efforts.

“This new business builds on our decades of experience helping our clients achieve their climate goals,” said Anne Choate, executive vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead at ICF, highlighting the consultancy’s advanced data analytics services, climate expertise and lesser greenhouse gas emission commitment.

The awards were made in the first quarter of 2022.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s annual Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, and ENERGY STAR program are some of the government’s key climate initiatives where ICF provides support.