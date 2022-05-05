Weaveworks Secures In-Q-Tel Investment Deal for Application Delivery Platform

In-Q-Tel has agreed to invest in Weaveworks to help the software company further develop its application delivery and security automation platform for use in U.S. intelligence and defense missions.

Weaveworks seeks to bring its technology to the government sector to help agencies manage and secure applications in on-premise or cloud computing environments, the company said Thursday.

IQT, the intelligence community’s venture capital firm, made the investment to support Weave GitOps development efforts.

“After helping transform DevOps teams in dozens of mature organizations such as the Department of Defense, Fidelity and Deutsche Telekom, we are confident that Weave GitOps can help In-Q-Tel’s government partners usher in modern application deployment and maintenance processes, which is the next phase of their digital transformation,” said Alexis Richardson, founder and CEO of Weaveworks.