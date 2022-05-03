in News, Technology

In-Q-Tel Invests in Software Firm Sandbox AQ

In-Q-Tel, the intelligence community’s venture capital arm, has made an investment in Sandbox AQ to help the latter build an encryption software that could resist the possibility of being decrypted by quantum computers and sensors, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Bloomberg quoted Steve Bowsher, president of IQT, as saying the investor wants to help bring Sandbox’s product to the government marketplace.

Bowsher said IQT started introducing Sandbox AQ’s technology work to some intelligence agencies, including the FBI, National Security Agency and CIA.

Paladin Capital also participated in the first fundraising round of Sandbox AQ.

Established in 2016, Sandbox AQ is a spinoff from Google and an enterprise software-as-a-service company that seeks to address challenges impacting society with artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

