Q&A: Intel Federal’s Steve Orrin on Cyber Talent, Zero Trust Security

Steve Orrin, chief technology officer and senior principal engineer of Intel‘s federal arm, recently spoke to GovCon Wire for an in-depth conversation on cyber talent challenges in both the government and industry.

“The key is to help create the right environments for talented people to learn and hone their skills – in the government, industry, or academia. Over time, the workforce will begin to catch up and we’ll see what the future holds,” the Intel Federal CTO said in the Q&A session.

Orrin also shared his views on why agencies should include zero-trust in their broader cybersecurity framework.

“To establish trust and ensure rapid real-time response, agencies must build off a foundation of cybersecurity best practice and make it actionable, continuous, and validated. It’s an approach that will make a big difference in how we all move forward to combat our nation’s critical cybersecurity challenges.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight interview with Steve Orrin on GovCon Wire, sister site of ExecutiveBiz.