Iteris to Support Smart Mobility & Accessibility Effort Under FHWA Contract

Iteris was awarded a Federal Highway Administration task order to assess the architecture and standards environment and identify issues that could affect multimodal and accessible travel initiative.

The company said Wednesday it will continue providing mobility consulting services as part of a potential five-year, $19.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with the latest award marking the third task order under the IDIQ.

Iteris’ work will build on its knowledge of the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation content and background in intelligent transportation systems standards.

FHWA looks to ensure that its smart mobility and accessibility initiative is aligned with relevant standars as the program seeks to promote interoperability and connectedness.

The contract now has $15.5 million in funding obligated to Iteris.