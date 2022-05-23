Jacobs, University of Scranton Launch Cyber Intelligence Partnership; Bruce Crawford Quoted

Jacobs has partnered with the University of Scranton to help meet the need for more cyber intelligence, law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals in response to cyber threats and other global challenges, Royal News reported Friday.

The company will provide field advice to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in cybercrime investigation, homeland security and cybersecurity curriculum and offer internships and work opportunities to university students and graduates, respectively.

The university-led Royal Cyber Investigation Camp in mid-July will also gain funding and instructional support from Jacobs as part of the partnership. On the final day of the camp, participants will get to tour the international defense and security company’s office in Washington, D.C.

“We look to this partnership as a way to mentor and enlighten the cyber professionals of tomorrow,” said Bruce Crawford, senior vice president for strategic development and critical mission solutions at Jacobs.