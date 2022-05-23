in Cybersecurity, News

Jacobs, University of Scranton Launch Cyber Intelligence Partnership; Bruce Crawford Quoted

Jacobs, University of Scranton Launch Cyber Intelligence Partnership; Bruce Crawford Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jacobs has partnered with the University of Scranton to help meet the need for more cyber intelligence, law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals in response to cyber threats and other global challenges, Royal News reported Friday.

The company will provide field advice to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in cybercrime investigation, homeland security and cybersecurity curriculum and offer internships and work opportunities to university students and graduates, respectively.

The university-led Royal Cyber Investigation Camp in mid-July will also gain funding and instructional support from Jacobs as part of the partnership. On the final day of the camp, participants will get to tour the international defense and security company’s office in Washington, D.C.

“We look to this partnership as a way to mentor and enlighten the cyber professionals of tomorrow,” said Bruce Crawford, senior vice president for strategic development and critical mission solutions at Jacobs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

bruce crawfordCybersecurityGovconjacobspartnershipUniversity of Scranton

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Joint Q&A With Tim Conway & Chris Merdon Focuses on NTT Data's Public Sector Business - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Joint Q&A With Tim Conway & Chris Merdon Focuses on NTT Data’s Public Sector Business
L3Harris Manufacturing Panoramic Night Vision System for SOCOM - top government contractors - best government contracting event
L3Harris Manufacturing Panoramic Night Vision System for SOCOM