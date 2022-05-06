in Executive Spotlights, News

Former CollabraLink VP Jesus Jackson Named CTO at ArdentMC

Jesus Jackson, formerly vice president for engineering at CollabraLink Technologies, has joined ArdentMC as chief technology officer responsible for driving the management consulting firm’s tech strategy and priorities.

Ardent said Wednesday Jackson will also work to advance the firm’s digital transformation, location intelligence and data analytics offerings for government customers.

Prior to joining Ardent, the executive oversaw 200 CollabraLink Technologies engineers who are focused on addressing cloud computing and DevSecOps-related challenges in the federal sector.

Jackson’s career of over 17 years include time as senior director of technology and head of EGT Labs at EGlobalTech as well as lead of the cloud and data science practice within the strategic innovation group at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Written by Christine Thropp

