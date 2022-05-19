KBR Wins $106M in Task Orders for USAF Technical Modernization and Guidance; Byron Bright Quoted

The Department of Defense Information Analysis Center has awarded KBR a pair of task orders amounting to $106 million under its multiple-award contract vehicle for support services to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

One of the task orders enlists KBR to evolve and maintain the C-130 Hercules aircraft and the other requires KBR to provide guidance on cybersecurity strategy, engineering analysis and testing for the International Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System, Identification Friend or Foe and Mark XIIB System Program Office, the company said Thursday.

The first contract is a five-year, $65 million recompete task order under which KBR will offer critical, adaptable acquisition management, systems engineering and test and evaluation management for the C-130 aircraft. Additionally, the company will perform logistics planning and analysis and cybersecurity services for multiple variants of the plane.

“With our highly experienced team, rich history and firm understanding of the C-130, KBR will continue to assist the Air Force in rapidly fielding effective, sustainable and cost-efficient capabilities for this tactical transport aircraft,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR government solutions and a three-time recipient of the Wash100 Award.

KBR will have a direct involvement in updating the C-130 in addition to participating in aircraft block modification programs, digital engineering transformation processes and ensuring it meets all production, modernization and sustainment requirements. The work will take place at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; Georgia’s Robins Air Force Base; North Carolina’s U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City; and British Columbia, Canada.

Under the second contract, a five-year, $41 million recompete task order, KBR will deliver research and analysis and supply recommendations for the box and platform-level certification testing and system level changes of the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate DOD AIMS Program Office.

This program office is in charge of conceiving and implementing certification criteria and test procedures, for evaluation that spans the U.S. Military, Foreign Military Sales, Allies and Coalitions Mark XIIB systems and subsystems for a number of military technology functions on an international scale.

This contract also sees that KBR supports the AFLCMC Engineering and Communication Network Branch.

“The DoD AIMS Program is a critical component of maintaining U.S. air superiority across the globe, and we’re honored to continue support of this important military capability,” Bright commented.

Work on the second contract will be conducted centrally at Robins Air Force Base with ancillary duties taking place around the world.