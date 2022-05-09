Kelli Jones-May Named Health Organizational Transformation Principal at Mitre

Kelli Jones-May, formerly lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined Mitre as principal of the Virginia-based information services and consulting’s health organizational transformation efforts, FedHealthIT reported Friday.

The executive has almost two decades of health care related experience. At Booz allen, she initially worked as an associate or project manager, supporting the process modernization, strategic planning and policy analysis of government customers for nearly three years. Jones-May was then promoted to her most recent lead role, which she held for more than two years.

In the government, Jones-May spent over 12 years at the Government Accountability Office as a senior analyst for health care. She was responsible for program management evaluation as well as federal health program and policy oversight.