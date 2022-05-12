L3Harris Instrument Onboard NOAA’s GOES-18 Spacecraft Marks 1st Image Capture Milestone

L3Harris Technologies has announced that its high-resolution imaging technology made its first image capture two months after it launched onboard the newest weather satellite of NOAA, Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-18.

The Advanced Baseline Imager produced the GOES-18 full disk GeoColor image from space using data from the instrument’s multiple channels, the company said Wednesday.

GOES-18 with ABI is meant to provide NOAA with environmental and weather monitoring capabilities, tracking severe storms, wildfires, tornadoes and other conditions along U.S. western coastline, Hawaii and Alaska through 16 spectral bands.

“The technology onboard GOES-18 will allow advanced severe weather information to be received every 30 seconds,” said Rob Mitrevski, vice president and general manager, spectral solutions, space and airborne systems at L3Harris.

The high-resolution imager, which is expected to reach full operational status, is the third ABI made by L3Harris. The company provided NASA its fourth ABI in 2021.