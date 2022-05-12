in News, Space

L3Harris Instrument Onboard NOAA’s GOES-18 Spacecraft Marks 1st Image Capture Milestone

L3Harris Instrument Onboard NOAA's GOES-18 Spacecraft Marks 1st Image Capture Milestone - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Technologies has announced that its high-resolution imaging technology made its first image capture two months after it launched onboard the newest weather satellite of NOAA, Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-18.

The Advanced Baseline Imager produced the GOES-18 full disk GeoColor image from space using data from the instrument’s multiple channels, the company said Wednesday.

GOES-18 with ABI is meant to provide NOAA with environmental and weather monitoring capabilities, tracking severe storms, wildfires, tornadoes and other conditions along U.S. western coastline, Hawaii and Alaska through 16 spectral bands.

“The technology onboard GOES-18 will allow advanced severe weather information to be received every 30 seconds,” said Rob Mitrevski, vice president and general manager, spectral solutions, space and airborne systems at L3Harris.

The high-resolution imager, which is expected to reach full operational status, is the third ABI made by L3Harris. The company provided NASA its fourth ABI in 2021.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Advanced Baseline ImagerGOES-18Govconl3harris technologiesNOAAweather satellite

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Finance Exec Bryan Stirewalt Joins K2 Integrity's UAE Operations as Senior Managing Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Finance Exec Bryan Stirewalt Joins K2 Integrity’s UAE Operations as Senior Managing Director
BAE’s Australian Arm Gets ESSM Block 2 Missile Sub-Assemblies Delivery Contract From Raytheon - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE’s Australian Arm Gets ESSM Block 2 Missile Sub-Assemblies Delivery Contract From Raytheon