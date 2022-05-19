L3Harris Launches RO-X Handheld Satellite Radio

L3Harris Technologies has unveiled a ruggedized handheld device capable of operating within the Distributed Tactical Communications Systems of the U.S. Space Force to provide users with situational awareness and embedded messaging capability.

RO-X tactical radio is developed to enable global satellite communication connectivity for mounted and dismounted units and is equipped with a push-to-talk application and embedded Wi-Fi to allow calls to and from smartphones and tablets, the company said Wednesday.

The next generation radio system also works to complement Falcon product line of L3Harris. The latter provides over 700,000 troops around the globe with network-centric communications.

“Situational awareness is key to success in the modern battlespace,” said David Kornick, president of intelligence and cyber at L3Harris.