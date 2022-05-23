in News, Technology

L3Harris Manufacturing Panoramic Night Vision System for SOCOM

L3Harris Technologies will deliver advanced night vision systems to the U.S. Special Operations Command to enhance battlefield situational awareness under a previously awarded low rate initial production contract.

The company said Friday it has started manufacturing the Fused Panoramic Night Vision Goggle that offers a 97-degree field-of-view to aid special operation units conducting missions in low or no-light conditions.

The F-PANO works to display Android Tactical Assault Kit information on the operator’s view by combining thermal imagery with image intensification technology. It also enables the device user to interface with multiple sensors.

Production is under a $7.9 million contract and the systems are planned to be handed over to SOCOM starting in late 2022.

Written by Christine Thropp

