L3Harris Unveils Radio Waveform With Anti-Jamming Capability

L3Harris Technologies has developed a multi-channel mobile ad-hoc network waveform to safeguard voice and data communications against jamming attacks in austere environments.

Wraith is an exportable handheld radio device that works to deliver secure communications at the tactical level to warfighters deployed on contested battlefields, L3Harris said Thursday.

The next-generation waveform is available on the L3Harris Falcon IV family of manpack, small form wearable radios

Chris Aebli, president of tactical communications at L3Harris, said the company’s suite of waveforms supports resilient air and ground communications and confronts electronic warfare threats.

“As the needs of our warfighters continue to evolve, L3Harris is committed to providing a full suite of waveforms to ensure warfighters remain connected, protected and informed with truly resilient modes of communications,” added Aebli.